Monday
February 28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine requests urgent EU membership through new special procedure
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


We petition to the European Union on the matter of Ukraine’s immediate membership—with a new special procedure. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his video message, UNIAN reports.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is grateful to its partners for their support.

"But our goal is to be together with all Europeans—and most importantly, on equal terms," he added.

The Ukrainian leader argued that this request is fair.

"I am confident that we [i.e., Ukraine] deserve it. I am confident that all this is possible," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
