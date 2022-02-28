PM explains why Georgia does not impose sanctions against Russia

Georgia does not impose sanctions against Russia, since the Georgian population will suffer from this, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said before the government meeting, Novosti-Georgia reported.
The Prime Minister noted that he acts on the basis of the national interests of Georgia.
“Therefore, I want to note once again that these extra emotions will not bring anything, but on the contrary, they harm our national interests, the interests of our people,” Garibashvili added.
He said that within the framework of all international formats, Georgia expressed support for Ukraine. Georgia supported the decision of the Council of Europe to suspend Russia's membership in the organization, and also supported the resolution of the UN Security Council.
The largest opposition party in Georgia, the United National Movement, calls on the country's authorities to partially join the EU sanctions imposed against Russia because of the situation around Ukraine.