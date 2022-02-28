Armenia customs attaché: Events in Ukraine did not affect overload at Upper Lars checkpoint

Additional factors, including political [i.e., the Russian military operations in Ukraine], have not yet affected the flow of vehicles heading to the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border. Armenia’s customs attaché in Upper Lars, Aram Tananyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday.
He expressed hope that the above-mentioned events will not have a serious impact on the operations at this checkpoint, as the processes have moved away from the Russian border.
Tananyan explained that he does not receive any signals that anything could considerably change at the Upper Lars checkpoint.
"A queue comprising 1,500 cars has amassed at the checkpoint. At night, 500 cars were allowed in from Russia, about 400 cars entered—15-20% of which are Armenian cars. The checkpoint is working overloaded, but in a normal mode," he added.