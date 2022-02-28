News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Armenia customs attaché: Events in Ukraine did not affect overload at Upper Lars checkpoint
Armenia customs attaché: Events in Ukraine did not affect overload at Upper Lars checkpoint
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Additional factors, including political [i.e., the Russian military operations in Ukraine], have not yet affected the flow of vehicles heading to the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russia-Georgia border. Armenia’s customs attaché in Upper Lars, Aram Tananyan, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Monday.

He expressed hope that the above-mentioned events will not have a serious impact on the operations at this checkpoint, as the processes have moved away from the Russian border.

Tananyan explained that he does not receive any signals that anything could considerably change at the Upper Lars checkpoint.

"A queue comprising 1,500 cars has amassed at the checkpoint. At night, 500 cars were allowed in from Russia, about 400 cars entered—15-20% of which are Armenian cars. The checkpoint is working overloaded, but in a normal mode," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
"The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos