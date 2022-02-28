Italy MFA recommends its nationals staying in Russia return home

All Italian citizens temporarily staying in Russia have been advised to return home, and also to postpone previously planned trips to the country, the website of the Foreign Ministry informed on Monday.
In particular, the statement reminds of the decision to close Italian airspace to Russian aircraft from Sunday.
"Taking into account this measure and possible further restrictions, it is recommended that citizens temporarily staying on Russian territory (tourists, students, people on business trips) organize their return home by any commercial transport," the statement said.