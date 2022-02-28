Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system

A test of the combat readiness of the Russian S-300PS anti-aircraft defence (air defence) system with electronic missile launches took place in Tajikistan, the Central Military District said on Monday.
"The Russian military base in Tajikistan conducted an air defence combat readiness test. The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says.
According to the plan, during the test, the forces on duty detected high-speed targets of the simulated enemy.
"The servicemen carried out capture, escort and electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles at aerial targets simulating advanced air attack means of the simulated enemy from different directions and at different altitudes," the Central Military District noted.
In addition, during the exercise the S-300PS systems were recharged with missiles, and the security and defence units practised repulsing an attack by sabotage and reconnaissance groups on combat positions.