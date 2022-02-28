News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

A test of the combat readiness of the Russian S-300PS anti-aircraft defence (air defence) system with electronic missile launches took place in Tajikistan, the Central Military District said on Monday.

"The Russian military base in Tajikistan conducted an air defence combat readiness test. The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says.

According to the plan, during the test, the forces on duty detected high-speed targets of the simulated enemy.

"The servicemen carried out capture, escort and electronic launches of anti-aircraft guided missiles at aerial targets simulating advanced air attack means of the simulated enemy from different directions and at different altitudes," the Central Military District noted.

In addition, during the exercise the S-300PS systems were recharged with missiles, and the security and defence units practised repulsing an attack by sabotage and reconnaissance groups on combat positions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
 Italy MFA recommends its nationals staying in Russia return home
In particular, the statement reminds of the decision to close Italian airspace to Russian aircraft...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos