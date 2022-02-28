Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Monday met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The interlocutors commended the dialogue established between Armenia and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. FM Mirzoyan noted that as a country directly affected by enforced displacement, and Armenia has always supported the efforts of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees towards protecting the rights of victims of enforced displacement.
The humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 were touched upon. Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the need for the creation of conditions for the return, safety, and protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced from their residences due to the Azerbaijani military aggression.
The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan particularly stressed the importance of implementing humanitarian missions in Artsakh by international organizations, including the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, considering unacceptable the politicization of this issue and the creation of artificial obstacles by Azerbaijan.