News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the high-level session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Monday met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors commended the dialogue established between Armenia and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees. FM Mirzoyan noted that as a country directly affected by enforced displacement, and Armenia has always supported the efforts of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees towards protecting the rights of victims of enforced displacement.

The humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 were touched upon. Mirzoyan drew his interlocutor's attention to the need for the creation of conditions for the return, safety, and protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh who were forcibly displaced from their residences due to the Azerbaijani military aggression.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan particularly stressed the importance of implementing humanitarian missions in Artsakh by international organizations, including the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, considering unacceptable the politicization of this issue and the creation of artificial obstacles by Azerbaijan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack
It is working to increase the level of security in Khramort and other communities of the Askeran region…
 Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control
Several villages in Geghamasar enlarged community…
 Head of Armenia delegation to OSCE PA: I urge our Azerbaijani colleagues to stop this behavior
Eduard Aghajanyan delivered a speech at the meeting of the Political and Security Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe…
 MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved
Armenia, according to her, is an important partner of the EU...
 Hakob Arshakyan: We expect our international colleagues’ urgent, addressed response to Azerbaijan’s illegal actions
“The grave consequences of the 44-day war of September 2020 unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] have become irreversible for us,” the acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia stated at the second meeting of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee…
 Armenian defense ministry: Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, situation on border is relatively stable
The Armenian defense ministry again calls on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from disseminating obvious false information regarding the border situation...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos