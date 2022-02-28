UN announces over 100 dead and over 300 injured civilians in Ukraine since February 24

At least 102 civilians have been killed and 304 injured in Ukraine since 24 February. This was stated on Monday in Geneva by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.
Speaking at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, she noted that between Thursday morning and last night, our office registered 406 civilian casualties, including 102 killed, including seven children, and 304 injured.
According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, Bachelet said, 422,000 people have left Ukraine and many more of those who have become internally displaced.