News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
UN announces over 100 dead and over 300 injured civilians in Ukraine since February 24
UN announces over 100 dead and over 300 injured civilians in Ukraine since February 24
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

At least 102 civilians have been killed and 304 injured in Ukraine since 24 February. This was stated on Monday in Geneva by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

Speaking at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council, she noted that between Thursday morning and last night, our office registered 406 civilian casualties, including 102 killed, including seven children, and 304 injured.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees, Bachelet said, 422,000 people have left Ukraine and many more of those who have become internally displaced.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
"The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos