News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Gomel region
Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Gomel region
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russia and Ukraine hold their first talks in the Gomel region of Belarus.

The Russian side arrived in Belarus on Saturday, while the Ukrainian delegation arrived by military helicopters to the negotiating venue just under two hours before the talks began, BelTA reported.

The delegations are meeting near the Ukrainian border on the bank of the Pripyat River. For security reasons, the exact location of the meeting has not been disclosed.

The Russian delegation is headed by Vladimir Medinsky, advisor to the Russian president. It also includes deputy heads of the Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry Andrey Rudenko, Alexander Fomin and the head of the State Duma committee for international affairs, Leonid Slutskiy.

The Ukrainian side is represented by Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, advisor to the head of the presidential office Mykhailo Podoliyak, head of the faction of the ruling Servant of the People Davyd Arakhamia, first deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group for the Donbas settlement Andrey Kostin, MP Rustem Umerov and Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
"The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Samvel Martirosyan explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in…
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos