Monday
February 28
Armenia parliament majority faction leader receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hayk Konjoryan, the head of the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, on Monday received Stephane Dion, the Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union (EU) and Europe, in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors discussed the procedure of the democratic reforms in Armenia, and in this context—the perspectives of Armenian-Canadian cooperation.

The work in parliamentary diplomacy and the cooperation between the two countries on international platforms were highlighted, too.

The possibilities of the institutional capacity development of the National Assembly were discussed as well.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
