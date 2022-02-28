Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia

The current internet restrictions on Russia could have a positive effect on Armenia, information security expert Samvel Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday.
He explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in the posting of advertisements on social media.
According to him, Armenia will benefit if, for example, Russian commercial companies move to Armenia, or if Armenian companies receive orders from Russia to advertise and carry out operations that are currently impossible in Russia.
Martirosyan believes that in case of tightening the restrictions on Russia, problems with communication with the outside world may arise in the country.
"Since one of the internet cables to Armenia comes from Russia, we have had problems before, too. For example, the websites blocked in Russia were also being blocked in Armenia by Roskomnadzor [i.e., the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media]. But after applying to the provider, the problem was being resolved. Such cases can become more frequent," said the expert.
He noted that Armenia is completely independent of Russian internet traffic and has the necessary respective reserves.
"The internet cable is branching out in Georgia. One line goes to Russia, the other—to Europe," Martirosyan added.