News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The current internet restrictions on Russia could have a positive effect on Armenia, information security expert Samvel Martirosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday.

He explained that this is possible if Armenia acts as a mediator in the posting of advertisements on social media.

According to him, Armenia will benefit if, for example, Russian commercial companies move to Armenia, or if Armenian companies receive orders from Russia to advertise and carry out operations that are currently impossible in Russia.

Martirosyan believes that in case of tightening the restrictions on Russia, problems with communication with the outside world may arise in the country.

"Since one of the internet cables to Armenia comes from Russia, we have had problems before, too. For example, the websites blocked in Russia were also being blocked in Armenia by Roskomnadzor [i.e., the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media]. But after applying to the provider, the problem was being resolved. Such cases can become more frequent," said the expert.

He noted that Armenia is completely independent of Russian internet traffic and has the necessary respective reserves.

"The internet cable is branching out in Georgia. One line goes to Russia, the other—to Europe," Martirosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russia...
 Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko
The restrictions will also apply to Belarusian organizations and import relations...
 Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system
"The S-300PS antiaircraft missile system battalion was put on alert," the statement says...
 Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine
Both calls and SMS messages will be free of charge...
 Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him
He said that Putin declares all his assets every year...
 Italy MFA recommends its nationals staying in Russia return home
In particular, the statement reminds of the decision to close Italian airspace to Russian aircraft...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos