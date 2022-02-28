Russia reduces wheat exports

Russia exported 27.5 million tons of wheat from the beginning of 2021-2022 agricultural year (from July 1, 2021) to February 24, which is 28.7% lower than on the same date last season, according to monitoring by the Agriculture Ministry.

"According to operative data of Federal Customs Service of Russia (without taking into consideration export to EEU countries for January-February), 27,5 million tons of grain crops were exported in current 2021/2022 agricultural year, that is 28,7% lower than in analogous period of the previous season (38,6 million tons)," the Ministry informed.

Wheat shipments fell 30% to 22.5 million tonnes, barley 31.3% to 2.9 million tonnes and maize 12.1% to 1.7 million tonnes.

The price of Russian fourth-class wheat was $325 per ton as of February 24, according to the International Grain Council, cited by the Ministry of Agriculture, having risen by $10 over the week.