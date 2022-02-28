Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack

STEPANAKERT. – The National Security Service (NSS) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is working to increase the level of security in Khramort and other communities of the Askeran region, the NSS informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The events that took place in various parts of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact in recent days, including in the village of Khramort, have caused some concern among the people of Artsakh.
Although Azerbaijan’s psychological attack—by using various methods—is disturbing in itself, both the people and the state bodies of Artsakh shall work hard to improve the real and tangible components of security. In this regard, the Artsakh NSS is taking all measures to protect the lives and health of the population in Khramort and other communities from possible encroachments and to establish a stable and reliable security system in Artsakh.
Also, the NSS is negotiating with the Russian peacekeeping forces to rule out the tools of the psychological attack being carried out by Azerbaijan.