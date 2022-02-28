News
Japan joins sanctions against Central Bank of Russia and Putin
Japan joins sanctions against Central Bank of Russia and Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Japan has imposed sanctions against the Russian Central Bank because of Russia's operation in Ukraine said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Reuters reported.

Kishida made the statement after a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. Earlier, sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia were imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Japan will also impose sanctions against the president of Belarus and Belarusian companies and individuals.

The Japanese prime minister's office announced today that it was imposing sanctions on Russian banks and President Vladimir Putin, but the statement published on the government website did not say anything about sanctions against the Central Bank.

Japan announces the following measures: impose sanctions that include blocking the assets of individuals associated with the Russian government, including President Putin, block the assets of three Russian banks, VEB, Promsvyazbank and Russia, take measures together with Europe and the United States to isolate Russia from the international financial system and the world economy by excluding certain Russian banks from the SWIFT system, the statement said.

The Japanese government also banned transactions with Russian sovereign debt in the primary and secondary markets, introduced a ban on exports to Russian defense structures, and banned exports to Russia of dual-use goods and semiconductors. It also suspended the issuance of Japanese visas to anyone affected by the sanctions.
