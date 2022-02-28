EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas

The European Union authorities have forced Russian diplomats to obtain visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said, RBC reported.

"Of those decisions that are on paper, there are some restrictions. For example, visas are being introduced for diplomatic passports. Previously, holders of diplomatic passports traveled in a visa-free regime on both sides," Ivanov said.

He specified that Russia did not plan to recall its ambassadors from European countries.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that she intended to deprive Russian diplomats and businessmen of the right to privileged entry into the EU on 25 February, the second day after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.