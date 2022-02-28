News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas
EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Union authorities have forced Russian diplomats to obtain visas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov said, RBC reported.

"Of those decisions that are on paper, there are some restrictions. For example, visas are being introduced for diplomatic passports. Previously, holders of diplomatic passports traveled in a visa-free regime on both sides," Ivanov said.

He specified that Russia did not plan to recall its ambassadors from European countries.

The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that she intended to deprive Russian diplomats and businessmen of the right to privileged entry into the EU on 25 February, the second day after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos