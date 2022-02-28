Iranian MFA: Over 98 percent of draft agreement on Iranian deal revival prepared

During the negotiations in Vienna, more than 98 percent of the draft agreement on the revival of the JCPOA was prepared, the remaining outstanding issues are key topics that will provide economic benefits to Iran, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh, Tasnimr reported.

According to him, unresolved issues are connected with the lifting of sanctions against Iran, guarantees for Tehran and consideration of political claims regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear activities. If the other parties agree, it will be possible to immediately agree on the settlement of several remaining issues, which are very important, as they will allow Iran to enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA, he added.

According to Khatibzadeh, the Western parties and the US have not yet made a decision on three issues, noting that the West has been clearly informed about the red lines and Iran's position. He held the US responsible for the current situation, reiterating that Washington's possible return to the JCPOA must be accompanied by the lifting of sanctions in a verifiable manner.