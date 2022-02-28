News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

 A senior Iranian military leader called the war in Ukraine a useful lesson that giving up deterrent power would have dire consequences, Tasnim reported.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the war in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson.

According to him, the Ukrainians are now struggling with the crisis, because many years ago they dismantled their deterrence capacity.

Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers, the general said, "Is it possible in today's world not to have a military and deterrent force?"

He warned that the country would be hit where it was weakest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
 Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia
The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals and includes a freeze on the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos