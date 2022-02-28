Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson

A senior Iranian military leader called the war in Ukraine a useful lesson that giving up deterrent power would have dire consequences, Tasnim reported.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the war in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson.

According to him, the Ukrainians are now struggling with the crisis, because many years ago they dismantled their deterrence capacity.

Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers, the general said, "Is it possible in today's world not to have a military and deterrent force?"

He warned that the country would be hit where it was weakest.