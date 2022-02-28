News
US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US State Department suspended the work of the US embassy in Minsk and allowed the voluntary departure of non-essential staff and their family members of the embassy in Moscow.

"We took these steps due to security and safety issues stemming from the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine.  The Department of State continually adjusts its posture at embassies and consulates throughout the world in line with its mission, the local security environment, and the health situation. We ultimately have no higher priority than the safety and security of US citizens, and that includes our US government personnel and their dependents serving around the world," the State Department said in a statement.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
