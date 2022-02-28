Russia responds to Europe's decision to close airspace for Russian planes

Russia has taken retaliatory measures against the decision of European countries to close the airspace for Russian aircraft, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Rosaviatsiya, "in accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of the European states on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, limitations on flights of air carriers of 36 states were introduced".

The restrictions will affect air carriers of the following countries: Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark (+Greenland, Faroe Islands, Territorial Sea), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, UK.

Flights from these countries can be carried out under a special permit issued by the Rosaviatsiya or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.