News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russia responds to Europe's decision to close airspace for Russian planes
Russia responds to Europe's decision to close airspace for Russian planes
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia has taken retaliatory measures against the decision of European countries to close the airspace for Russian aircraft, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Rosaviatsiya, "in accordance with the norms of international law, as a response to the ban of the European states on flights of civil aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia, limitations on flights of air carriers of 36 states were introduced".

The restrictions will affect air carriers of the following countries: Albania, Anguilla, Austria, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark (+Greenland, Faroe Islands, Territorial Sea), Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, UK.

Flights from these countries can be carried out under a special permit issued by the Rosaviatsiya or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos