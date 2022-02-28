News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
United States impose new sanctions against Central Bank of Russia
United States impose new sanctions against Central Bank of Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The United States has imposed new sanctions on the Central Bank of Russia, Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance, USA Today reports.

The sanctions effectively cut off the Central Bank of Russia from access to assets held in the United States or U.S. dollars.

They prohibit foreign financial firms from sending dollars to the Central Bank of Russia, Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance.

An administration official said the U.S. wanted to impose sanctions before markets opened Monday after learning over the weekend from allies that the Central Bank of Russia had tried to withdraw assets from institutions around the world since Monday morning.

The announcement came after Russia's central bank sharply raised its key lending rate from 9.5 percent to 20 percent in an attempt to shore up the sharply falling ruble.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos