Ireland PM questions Ukraine's immediate accession to EU

Ireland Prime Minister Michael Martin questioned the possibility of Ukraine's immediate accession to the EU, AP reported.
"I certainly would be a proponent and supporter of accelerating it and making it very clear that they can become members of the European Union. I’ve always favored the acceleration of the European perspective for countries in our neighborhood," he said.
He said Ireland's decision to fund personal protective equipment, medical equipment and consumables for Ukraine, as part of a wider EU package, did not undermine Ireland's longstanding military neutrality.
Ireland will “constructively abstain” from the planned delivery of arms to Ukraine.
“Our contribution to the non-lethal strand of that peace facility does not undermine our military neutrality,” Martin told reporters in Dublin. “We are not politically neutral, and have never been politically neutral in the sense that we uphold democratic values and democratic principles.”
He welcomed the initial talks between Ukraine and Russia, saying, “I think dialogue is the only way to resolve this issue. And I would call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. The humanitarian toll is mounting. There’s too much loss of life already, too many people have been injured. Civilians are under siege in their cities.”