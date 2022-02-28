News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at informal summit in March
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at informal summit in March
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at an informal summit in March, a senior EU official said, adding that the issue was important for Ukraine in its negotiations with Russia to end the conflict, Reuters reported.

"I think one of the reasons that this is important for (Ukrainian) President  Zelenskyy is also potentially in some of the discussions with Russia on a way out," the official said referring to talks to end the conflict. But he cautioned no process has been started yet.

The chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Monday evening for talks.

"So I'm sure this will come up in those discussions. And of course we have quite imminently, on the 10th and 11th of March, an informal European Council meeting and I would imagine that the Ukraine topic, which is occupying many leaders' minds, will feature at some point in those discussions," the official said.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday expressed "full support" for a speedier EU membership procedure for Ukraine, while Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome, CTK news agency cited him as saying on Monday. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas
He specified that Russia did not plan to recall its ambassadors from European countries...
 Armenia parliament majority faction leader receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe
They highlighted the cooperation between the two countries on international platforms…
 Zelenskyy: Ukraine requests urgent EU membership through new special procedure
"Our goal is to be together with all Europeans—and most importantly, on equal terms," the Ukrainian president added…
 EU says Putin and Lavrov on sanctions list: no plans yet to cut Russia off from SWIFT
The EU Council at a meeting approved the second package of sanctions for Russia's launching a full-scale war...
 New sanctions on Russia agreed at EU summit
The EU statement said the second set of sanctions cover the financial sector, the energy and transport sectors, dual-use goods as well as export controls and export financing, visa policy, and additional sanctions against Russian individuals…
 EU positively assesses reforms in Armenia
The parliamentarian assured that the situation in Armenia is monitored on a daily basis...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos