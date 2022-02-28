EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at informal summit in March

EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at an informal summit in March, a senior EU official said, adding that the issue was important for Ukraine in its negotiations with Russia to end the conflict, Reuters reported.
"I think one of the reasons that this is important for (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy is also potentially in some of the discussions with Russia on a way out," the official said referring to talks to end the conflict. But he cautioned no process has been started yet.
The chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Monday evening for talks.
"So I'm sure this will come up in those discussions. And of course we have quite imminently, on the 10th and 11th of March, an informal European Council meeting and I would imagine that the Ukraine topic, which is occupying many leaders' minds, will feature at some point in those discussions," the official said.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Monday expressed "full support" for a speedier EU membership procedure for Ukraine, while Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said it was necessary to give a clear signal that Ukraine was welcome, CTK news agency cited him as saying on Monday.