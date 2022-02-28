News
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter should do more to combat disinformation related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prime ministers of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have said.

In a joint letter to four company executives, the four prime ministers slammed the American tech giants, saying what they have done so far is inadequate, Reuters reports.

While online platforms have made significant efforts to counter the Russian government’s unprecedented attack on the truth, they have not done enough, the letter says.

Russian disinformation has been tolerated on online platforms for years; they are now complicit in the criminal war of aggression that the Russian government is waging against Ukraine and the free world.

They called on companies to actively block accounts that deny, glorify or justify wars of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

They also called on the tech giants to block the official accounts of Russian and Belarusian state structures, state-controlled media, and personal accounts of country leaders and their supporters who systematically spread disinformation about the situation in Ukraine.

Countries have urged companies to prevent Russian state media from circumventing restrictions placed against them by several national regulators.

Online platforms should adjust their search and recommendation algorithms to inform users of misinformation, they said, and immediately demonetize all accounts controlled by the Russian and Belarusian governments.
