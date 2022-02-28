Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs

Turkey and Pakistan intend to develop a fifth-generation fighter

Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks

Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians

NEWS.am digest: Latest on Ukraine-Russia talks in Belarus, Pashinyan to visit Moscow in April

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded

Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson

Zelenskyy signs Ukraine's bid for EU membership

Stakes are high for Turkey: Will Ankara block passage of Russian ships through its waters?

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan continues to violate rights of Armenia and Karabakh residents

Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine

Iranian MFA: Over 98 percent of draft agreement on Iranian deal revival prepared

Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia

Filippo Grandi: More than 500,000 people fled Ukraine

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations continue

EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas

EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at informal summit in March

Ireland PM questions Ukraine's immediate accession to EU

Russia reduces wheat exports

Japan joins sanctions against Central Bank of Russia and Putin

United States impose new sanctions against Central Bank of Russia

France Finance Ministry checks financial assets, real estate belonging to Russians

Russia responds to Europe's decision to close airspace for Russian planes

Russia Defence Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces are on alert with reinforced personnel

US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk

Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko

Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack

Armenia ombudswoman receives head of CoE office

Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system

Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine

Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia

Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him

Armenia parliament majority faction leader receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe

Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Italy MFA recommends its nationals staying in Russia return home

Azerbaijan MFA claims Armenians are to blame for Armenian pogroms in Sumgait

Vatican ready to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

Armenia army General Staff has acting chief

Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Gomel region

Turkish users share video of old Yerevan airport building as being bombed in Ukraine

Bloomberg says global commodity prices rise on fears of supply disruptions

UN announces over 100 dead and over 300 injured civilians in Ukraine since February 24

Armenia customs attaché: Events in Ukraine did not affect overload at Upper Lars checkpoint

US urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately

Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control

PM explains why Georgia does not impose sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine requests urgent EU membership through new special procedure

Ruble continues to collapse on stock exchange

China refuses to support disconnection of Russia from SWIFT

Armenia legislature vice speaker from opposition: 'Reconciliation process’ with Turkey must be stopped

Europe gas prices exceed $1450 per 1000 cubic meters

Ukraine delegation arrives at venue for talks with Russia representatives

Artsakh President pays tribute to victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait

MOD: Russia fighter jets dominate Ukraine airspace

139 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan v. PM Pashinyan lawsuit court session adjourns

US envoy to Armenia expresses support to Ukraine

Russian ruble drops in Armenia

Armenia parliament deputy chair from opposition: Force that symbolizes defeat and war cannot ensure peace, security

Court examining Armenia ex-President Kocharyan lawsuit against PM Pashinyan

Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous

Armenia FM heading for Geneva

Belarus says Russia-Ukraine talks’ platform is ready

Armenia MPs honor victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait 34 years ago

Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city

Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday morning

G7 countries say Russia will be held responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine

Head of Armenia delegation to OSCE PA: I urge our Azerbaijani colleagues to stop this behavior

Ukraine informs IAEA about launching of missiles at radioactive waste disposal sites

Russia MOD reports about casualties during ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

NATO chief: We are now faced with ‘new normal’ for our security

Zelenskyy asks Biden for help in securing his safety

EU to ban transactions with Russia central bank

EU to close its airspace to Russia airlines

FM: Turkey will close Bosphorus, Dardanelles to warships of all warring parties

Russia MFA dismisses reports on start of Ukrainian, Russian delegations’ talks

Ukraine media: Moscow-Kyiv delegations’ talks have begun

White House: At no point has Russia been under threat from NATO

Ukraine president discloses details of phone talk with Belarus counterpart

Russia MOD says Ukraine army is using phosphorous weapons

Lukashenko, Zelenskyy hold telephonic conversation

Scholz: Security in Europe cannot be built against Russia

Putin orders Russia nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Pope Francis calls for solidarity with Ukrainian people, ceasefire

US Embassy in Yerevan: We join with Armenians mourning, acknowledging all who lost their lives in Sumgait in 1988

Google bans Russia state media from placing ads

Peskov: Russia ready to negotiate with Ukraine

Ukraine files lawsuit against Russia with UN International Court of Justice

New Armenia President’s election matter to be debated on forthcoming 4-day sittings of parliament

Ukraine confirms future talks with Russia in Belarus’ Gomel

Diaspora commissioner’s office: No casualties, injuries in Armenian communities in Ukraine conflict zone

Lukashenko: Sanctions are pushing Russia into WWIII

Turkey president proposes to become mediator between Russia and Ukraine

2 more die of coronavirus in Artsakh

Russia presidential spokesman: Ukraine proposed Belarus’ Gomel as venue for negotiations

MFA: Armenophobia, threat of use of force remain Azerbaijan state policy

EU expresses readiness to ‘paralyze’ Central Bank of Russia assets

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile

Russia military entered Ukraine’s Kharkiv city, says head of regional administration

Ukraine president proposes to hold talks with Russia in Warsaw, Istanbul or Baku