Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Swiss Federal Council said it would immediately impose sanctions against Russia. According to him, these measures will be in line with those of the European Union, of which Switzerland is not a member, reports Insider.

The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals and includes a freeze on the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Swiss Federal Council said it would also close its airspace to all flights from Russia and all aircraft bearing Russian markings, ban people close to Putin from entering Switzerland, and send humanitarian aid to Poland to help resettle Ukrainian refugees.

Switzerland reaffirms its solidarity with Ukraine and its people, the statement said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
