News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In a lengthy telephone conversation initiated by the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a serious and detailed exchange of views on all aspects of the situation around Ukraine," the statement said.

Views were expressed on the French side regarding Russia's ongoing special military operation to protect Donbas and the hope for a speedy resolution of the current conflict through dialogue and negotiations with Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin noted that such a settlement was only possible if Russia's legitimate security interests were unconditionally taken into account, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, resolving the tasks of demilitarization and denationalization of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status. It was noted that the Russian side was open to negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and hoped that they would lead to the desired results.

The Russian president stressed that the Russian Armed Forces were not threatening civilians and were not targeting civilian objects. The threat comes from Ukrainian nationalists, who use civilians as human shields, deliberately place shock weapons systems in residential areas and intensify shelling of towns in Donbas.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased...
 Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia
The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals and includes a freeze on the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos