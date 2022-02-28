Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine

Russian and French presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation around Ukraine, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In a lengthy telephone conversation initiated by the French side, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had a serious and detailed exchange of views on all aspects of the situation around Ukraine," the statement said.

Views were expressed on the French side regarding Russia's ongoing special military operation to protect Donbas and the hope for a speedy resolution of the current conflict through dialogue and negotiations with Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin noted that such a settlement was only possible if Russia's legitimate security interests were unconditionally taken into account, including the recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, resolving the tasks of demilitarization and denationalization of the Ukrainian state and ensuring its neutral status. It was noted that the Russian side was open to negotiations with representatives of Ukraine and hoped that they would lead to the desired results.

The Russian president stressed that the Russian Armed Forces were not threatening civilians and were not targeting civilian objects. The threat comes from Ukrainian nationalists, who use civilians as human shields, deliberately place shock weapons systems in residential areas and intensify shelling of towns in Donbas.

Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact.