Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Gomel lasted about five hours and the sides went over the entire agenda, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation at the talks said.
According to him, the parties managed to find points on which common positions can be predicted. He said that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to continue talks and the next meeting would be held in the next few days, RIA Novosti reported.
Leonid Slutsky, a member of the delegation and head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that the talks with Ukraine had found points on which progress was possible. According to him, the Ukrainian delegation was ready to listen and participate in the most detailed discussion of topical issues, TASS reported.
An adviser to the head of the presidential office, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podoliyak, confirmed that the parties agreed on the next round of talks. According to him, the sides have identified a number of priority topics on which certain decisions have been outlined.
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks, the UNIAN news agency reported.