Hungary to not allow lethal weapons transit to Ukraine through its territory
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Hungary will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine and will not allow the transit of lethal weapons through its territory to ensure the country's security, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto said during a visit to Kosovo, Reuters reported.

"The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action and ... we have to ensure the security of Hungary ... that we are not getting involved in that war," Szijjarto said after meeting Kosovo Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla.

Earlier, the country's prime minister, Viktor Orban, said that the Hungarian armed forces needed all the weapons to be able to defend the country's borders, so, unlike Italy and Germany, Hungary will not send weapons to Ukraine.
