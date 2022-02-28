News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Norway to send weapons to Ukraine
Norway to send weapons to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Norway will send weapons to Ukraine, becoming the last European country to do so after the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.

The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the 1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.

Norway will donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, the government said in a statement.

"Norway has strict policies regarding exports of military equipment, but Ukraine now faces extraordinary circumstances," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

Norway announced on Sunday that it would withdraw its sovereign wealth fund from Russia and promised to send Ukraine helmets, bullet-proof vests and other equipment.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions
They called on companies to actively block accounts that deny, glorify or justify wars of aggression...
 France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv
Le Drian said the move made no sense and the Russian leader had lost the communications battle...
 White House rejects suggested 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine
Declaring a "no-fly" zone would require enforcement, and that would "essentially mean the US military would be shooting down planes...
 Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks accounts of Russian clients subject to sanctions
Since 2019, Binance has allowed users to deposit and withdraw Russian rubles through the Advcash payment company..
 Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war
"Once again, as many times in history, weapons coming from German soil will be directed against Russian soldiers...
 Hungary to not allow lethal weapons transit to Ukraine through its territory
"The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos