Norway to send weapons to Ukraine

Norway will send weapons to Ukraine, becoming the last European country to do so after the Russian invasion, Reuters reported.
The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the 1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries that are at war or at risk of armed conflict.
Norway will donate up to 2,000 M72 anti-tank weapons, the government said in a statement.
"Norway has strict policies regarding exports of military equipment, but Ukraine now faces extraordinary circumstances," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said.
Norway announced on Sunday that it would withdraw its sovereign wealth fund from Russia and promised to send Ukraine helmets, bullet-proof vests and other equipment.