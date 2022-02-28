News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war
Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not a cold war, but a very hot war," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"In recent days we have witnessed repeated statements by the German side to start supplying combat weapons to Ukraine (in particular, we are talking about 1,000 anti-tank man-portable missiles, 500 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, permission for a number of third countries to transfer German-made weapons to Kyiv), which runs counter to Berlin's earlier balanced line on this issue. This decision by the German government has been officially confirmed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz... Such an outrageous gesture is justified by Ukraine's fight for its freedom and independence as well as by the 'threat' which our country allegedly poses to European security," she said.

"Once again, as many times in history, weapons coming from German soil will be directed against Russian soldiers. Against this background Scholz's assurances about the importance of the process of historical reconciliation between the peoples of Germany and Russia sounded particularly cynical," Zakharova added.

“With this decision, Germany calls on the ghosts of not a cold, but the very hot war. Too many sad associations are evoked by the prospect of further ‘military’ pumping of Kyiv by Berlin, which, apparently, does not realize that in the current situation, the weapons supplied on Ukrainian territory can easily become the prey of neo-nazis, terrorists and looters on Ukrainian territory," she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions
They called on companies to actively block accounts that deny, glorify or justify wars of aggression...
 France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv
Le Drian said the move made no sense and the Russian leader had lost the communications battle...
 White House rejects suggested 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine
Declaring a "no-fly" zone would require enforcement, and that would "essentially mean the US military would be shooting down planes...
 Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks accounts of Russian clients subject to sanctions
Since 2019, Binance has allowed users to deposit and withdraw Russian rubles through the Advcash payment company..
 Norway to send weapons to Ukraine
The decision overturns a Norwegian policy in place since the 1950s of not sending arms to non-NATO countries...
 Hungary to not allow lethal weapons transit to Ukraine through its territory
"The reason for making this decision is that such deliveries might become targets of hostile military action...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos