Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war

Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not a cold war, but a very hot war," the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
"In recent days we have witnessed repeated statements by the German side to start supplying combat weapons to Ukraine (in particular, we are talking about 1,000 anti-tank man-portable missiles, 500 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile systems, permission for a number of third countries to transfer German-made weapons to Kyiv), which runs counter to Berlin's earlier balanced line on this issue. This decision by the German government has been officially confirmed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz... Such an outrageous gesture is justified by Ukraine's fight for its freedom and independence as well as by the 'threat' which our country allegedly poses to European security," she said.
"Once again, as many times in history, weapons coming from German soil will be directed against Russian soldiers. Against this background Scholz's assurances about the importance of the process of historical reconciliation between the peoples of Germany and Russia sounded particularly cynical," Zakharova added.
“With this decision, Germany calls on the ghosts of not a cold, but the very hot war. Too many sad associations are evoked by the prospect of further ‘military’ pumping of Kyiv by Berlin, which, apparently, does not realize that in the current situation, the weapons supplied on Ukrainian territory can easily become the prey of neo-nazis, terrorists and looters on Ukrainian territory," she said.