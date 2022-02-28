France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

France will move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, Reuters reported.
Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put the Russian army's deterrence forces on special alert, Le Drian said the move made no sense and the Russian leader had lost the communications battle since the start of the operation in Ukraine.
He said "Russian oligarchs should worry about the future of their assets in France and Europe". He said the European Union would ban Russian media such as Sputnik and RT in the coming hours, calling them "war propaganda".