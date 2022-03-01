News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war
Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On the margins of the session of the high-level segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday held a meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations at Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.

The sides commended the effective cooperation between Armenia and the UN Office at Geneva. Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the activities of the UN Human Rights Council, emphasizing Armenia's commitment as a member state to protect and promote human rights, fundamental freedoms, as well as the strengthening of democratic values.

FM Mirzoyan touched upon the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the steps undertaken to solve them. In this context, the Foreign Minister emphasized the provision of international assistance and necessary conditions for the full realization of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Also, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for unimpeded access of international specialized organizations, including relevant UN agencies in Artsakh, as well as the implementation of humanitarian missions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack
It is working to increase the level of security in Khramort and other communities of the Askeran region…
 Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
They discussed humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020...
 Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control
Several villages in Geghamasar enlarged community…
 Head of Armenia delegation to OSCE PA: I urge our Azerbaijani colleagues to stop this behavior
Eduard Aghajanyan delivered a speech at the meeting of the Political and Security Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe…
 MEP: Karabakh issue remains unresolved
Armenia, according to her, is an important partner of the EU...
 Hakob Arshakyan: We expect our international colleagues’ urgent, addressed response to Azerbaijan’s illegal actions
“The grave consequences of the 44-day war of September 2020 unleashed by Azerbaijan and Turkey against Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] have become irreversible for us,” the acting speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia stated at the second meeting of Armenia-EU Parliamentary Partnership Committee…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos