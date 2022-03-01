Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war

YEREVAN. – On the margins of the session of the high-level segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday held a meeting with the Director-General of the United Nations at Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informs.
The sides commended the effective cooperation between Armenia and the UN Office at Geneva. Ararat Mirzoyan highlighted the activities of the UN Human Rights Council, emphasizing Armenia's commitment as a member state to protect and promote human rights, fundamental freedoms, as well as the strengthening of democratic values.
FM Mirzoyan touched upon the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war in the fall of 2020 in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the steps undertaken to solve them. In this context, the Foreign Minister emphasized the provision of international assistance and necessary conditions for the full realization of the fundamental rights and freedoms of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Also, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for unimpeded access of international specialized organizations, including relevant UN agencies in Artsakh, as well as the implementation of humanitarian missions.