News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Macron speaks about conversation with Putin
Macron speaks about conversation with Putin
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron is in constant contact with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Macron announced this on Facebook.

“I am in constant communication with President Zelenskyy. I would like to commend his great sense of responsibility. At the latter’s request and given the humanitarian situation, I called [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin.

To President Putin, I reiterated the international community’s demand to end the Russian offensive against Ukraine and insisted on the need to immediately establish a ceasefire.

With discussions starting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations, I asked him to stop all strikes and attacks on civilians and residential areas, preserve all civilian infrastructure and secure main roads. He confirmed his willingness to commit to these points.

I demanded compliance with international humanitarian law and the protection of civilian populations, such as aid delivery. In this respect, France submitted a resolution to the United Nations Security Council.

To prevent the situation from worsening, I suggested to President Putin that we stay in contact over the coming days. We will continue our discussions,” the French President wrote on Facebook.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zelenskyy comments on first round of Ukraine-Russia talks
According to the Ukrainian president, his country does not have the result it would like to get yet…
 Psaki: US is largest provider of assistance to Ukraine
As per the White House press secretary…
 Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions
They called on companies to actively block accounts that deny, glorify or justify wars of aggression...
 France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv
Le Drian said the move made no sense and the Russian leader had lost the communications battle...
 White House rejects suggested 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine
Declaring a "no-fly" zone would require enforcement, and that would "essentially mean the US military would be shooting down planes...
 Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks accounts of Russian clients subject to sanctions
Since 2019, Binance has allowed users to deposit and withdraw Russian rubles through the Advcash payment company..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos