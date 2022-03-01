Newspaper: Artsakh is having closer relations with Russia

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is bringing relations with Russia the closer.

In addition to the representatives of the authorities, Artsakh opposition circles also are paying visits to Moscow. Last week, the MPs of the opposition "Justice" Faction of the Artsakh parliament left for Moscow.

"We had a meeting with non-governmental organizations, politicians and cultural figures in the capital of the Russian Federation. We attach particular importance to the meeting held in the Federation Council of Russia," faction leader Davit Galstyan told us.

The opposition members have already returned from Moscow, they are going to establish non-governmental organizations in Artsakh, which will contribute to the deepening of Armenian-Russian relations.

By the way, they say that only two officials from the authorities’ circles are in Artsakh: President Arayik Harutyunyan and, as surprising as it is, [opposition member] Hayk Khanumyan who, after the war [in the fall of 2020], holds the post of AR [(Artsakh Republic)] Minister of Territorial [Administration] and Infrastructure.