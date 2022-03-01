Armenia parliament kicks off regular sittings

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on Tuesday started its regular four-day sessions.
There are 29 matters on the agenda.
Three elections are on the agenda, too. First, the matter of electing the new chairman of the Appeals Committee will be discussed Tuesday. The candidate for this post is former Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan.
The election of the new President of Armenia will take place in the NA on Wednesday. The only candidate is Vahagn Khachaturyan, who is nominated by the ruling majority Civil Contract Faction, and currently serves as the Minister of High-Tech Industry.
The matter of electing a new member of the Central Bank is also on the agenda. The respective candidate is Levon Sahakyan, who nominated by the Civil Contract Faction, and is an adviser to NA speaker Alen Simonyan.