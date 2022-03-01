Psaki: US is largest provider of assistance to Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in Monday’s press briefing that, “The United States is the largest provider of assistance to Ukraine, and President Biden has committed more security assistance to Ukraine over the past year than the United States has provided at any other time in history.”
She added that the US is “working to expedite deliveries from the latest package the President approved.”
“We expect equipment to start arriving within the next couple of days from this package. That brought the total security assistance we’ve approved for Ukraine to $1 billion over the past year,” Psaki said.
According to a White House spokesperson, the US has not yet imposed sanctions on the Russian energy market, but such a possibility is being considered.
“We have not taken some steps on energy sanctions, in part because we weigh that. That doesn’t mean that they’re off the table. That remain—they remain on the table. But Europeans, for example, are very concerned about further price spikes on gas, in particular. Their prices have gone up 335 percent over the last three—yes, over the last year and 26 percent over the last five days. (…) we have to weigh all of the factors as we weigh whether to take additional steps,” Psaki said.
Also, the White House press secretary stated that the US has no plans to declare Ukrainian airspace a no-fly zone.
“(...) the [US] President has been very clear that he is not intending to send U.S. troops to fight a war with Russia. And I think what’s important to note here is that is essentially what this would be a step toward, because a no-fly zone would require implementation. It would require deploying U.S. military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict—potentially a direct conflict and potentially war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of,” Jen Psaki said.