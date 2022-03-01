News
Zelenskyy comments on first round of Ukraine-Russia talks
Zelenskyy comments on first round of Ukraine-Russia talks
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine commented on the first round of talks between his country and Russia, UNIAN reports.

"Today, on the initiative of the Russian side, the first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place. The negotiations were taking place amid the bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. The synchronization of the shelling with the negotiation process was visible. I believe Russia is attempting to put pressure in such a simple way. Don’t waste time! We do not accept such a tactic. There can be fair talks in the case when one side does not hit the other with rocket-propelled artillery at the time of the talks," the Ukrainian president said in a message Monday evening.

According to him, Ukraine does not have the result it would like to get yet from the aforesaid talks.

"Russia has stated its position. Response points were heard from us to end the war. We received some signals. When the [Ukrainian] delegation returns to Kyiv, we will analyze what we have heard and decide how to proceed to the second round of talks," Zelenskyy said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
