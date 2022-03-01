News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
California church shooting kills 5
California church shooting kills 5
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least five people were killed Monday in a shooting at a church near Sacramento, California, police arrived on the scene, BNO News TV channel reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

The police of the Sacramento district are working at the scene, and a special forces detachment is also present. The TV channel wrote on its Twitter page that law enforcement officers confirmed the information about five dead.

The identity of the shooter and his motives are unknown. According to preliminary data, there are children among the victims.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan v. PM Pashinyan lawsuit court session adjourns
The court distributed the burden of proof…
 Court examining Armenia ex-President Kocharyan lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan is considering…
 US Navy helicopter crashes in Hawaii
The aircraft crashed near a Hawaiian naval facility on the southern tip of the island on the morning of February 22...
 Floods kill people in Australia
Radio station 4BS reported a train crash south of Gympie, which derailed after overnight rains...
 Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison
Hanging from a sheet…
 Belarusian citizen sentenced to 2 years in prison for insulting president
The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos