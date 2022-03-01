California church shooting kills 5

At least five people were killed Monday in a shooting at a church near Sacramento, California, police arrived on the scene, BNO News TV channel reported, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.
The police of the Sacramento district are working at the scene, and a special forces detachment is also present. The TV channel wrote on its Twitter page that law enforcement officers confirmed the information about five dead.
The identity of the shooter and his motives are unknown. According to preliminary data, there are children among the victims.