Unites States boycott Russian vodka
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The authorities of the American state of North Carolina suggested that local entrepreneurs boycotted Russian-made vodka.

Three alcohol brands Serp and Molot, Beluga and Russian Standard will fall under the executive order, the governor’s website says.

In accordance with the order, state agencies and institutions are ordered to stop relations with Russian legal entities, and retailers are ordered to refuse to sell alcohol from Russia.

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of at least five US states decided to remove Russian-made vodka from sale as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine. Appropriate measures have been taken in Virginia, New Hampshire, Ohio, Utah and Pennsylvania, Prime reports.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
