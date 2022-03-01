News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Copper price is stable
Copper price is stable
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The cost of copper is generally stable against the backdrop of multidirectional factors, including fears around supplies due to geopolitical risks and strong statistics from China, according to trading data.

May futures for copper on the Comex exchange rose 0.06% to $4.5083 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms). Minutes earlier, the metal was cheaper.

On the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of Monday, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months increased by 0.11% to $9883.5, aluminum - by 0.33% to $3368.5, zinc - by 1, 23%, up to $3,666.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos