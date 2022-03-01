Copper price is stable

The cost of copper is generally stable against the backdrop of multidirectional factors, including fears around supplies due to geopolitical risks and strong statistics from China, according to trading data.
May futures for copper on the Comex exchange rose 0.06% to $4.5083 per pound (about 0.45 kilograms). Minutes earlier, the metal was cheaper.
On the London Metal Exchange (LME), following the results of Monday, the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months increased by 0.11% to $9883.5, aluminum - by 0.33% to $3368.5, zinc - by 1, 23%, up to $3,666.