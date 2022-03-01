Russia Federal Agency for Air Transport views Armenia as option to move Russians out from abroad

Natural gas price to rise in Armenia as of April 1

Copper price is stable

California church shooting kills 5

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, ex-deputy PM and now lawmaker Gevorgyan criminal case trial resuming

EU threatens Russia with total economic and financial war

Armenia parliament to not debate on draft statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’

Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh

Turkey to continue overseeing implementation of Montreux Convention

Armenia acting President receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe

International Criminal Court announces opening investigation into events in Ukraine

324 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Legislature acting speaker: Cooperation with EU is of special importance to Armenia

Oil rises in price

MPs observe minute of silence in honor of March 2008 tragedy victims

Armenia PM pays tribute to victims of March 2008 tragedy in Yerevan

Zelenskyy comments on first round of Ukraine-Russia talks

Armenia parliament kicks off regular sittings

Psaki: US is largest provider of assistance to Ukraine

Macron speaks about conversation with Putin

Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war

US declares 12 Russia diplomats at UN persona non grata

Newspaper: Artsakh is having closer relations with Russia

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia PMs dissatisfied with Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter actions

France to move its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

Blinken thanks Turkey for implementing the Montreux Convention

White House rejects suggested 'no-fly' zone over Ukraine

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance blocks accounts of Russian clients subject to sanctions

Russia MFA: Germany's decision to supply weapons to Ukraine is not cold war, but very hot war

Norway to send weapons to Ukraine

Turkey's six opposition party leaders vow to end presidential system

Hungary to not allow lethal weapons transit to Ukraine through its territory

Turkey to use its powers under Montreux Convention to prevent crisis in Ukraine

Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs

Turkey and Pakistan intend to develop a fifth-generation fighter

Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks

Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians

NEWS.am digest: Latest on Ukraine-Russia talks in Belarus, Pashinyan to visit Moscow in April

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded

Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson

Zelenskyy signs Ukraine's bid for EU membership

Putin signs decree imposing special economic measures regarding US unfriendly actions

Stakes are high for Turkey: Will Ankara block passage of Russian ships through its waters?

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan continues to violate rights of Armenia and Karabakh residents

Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine

Iranian MFA: Over 98 percent of draft agreement on Iranian deal revival prepared

Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia

Filippo Grandi: More than 500,000 people fled Ukraine

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations continue

EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas

EU leaders may discuss Ukraine's possible membership at informal summit in March

Ireland PM questions Ukraine's immediate accession to EU

Russia reduces wheat exports

Dollar, euro rise in Armenia

Japan joins sanctions against Central Bank of Russia and Putin

United States impose new sanctions against Central Bank of Russia

France Finance Ministry checks financial assets, real estate belonging to Russians

Russia responds to Europe's decision to close airspace for Russian planes

Russia Defence Ministry: Strategic Missile Forces are on alert with reinforced personnel

US State Department suspends US embassy in Minsk

Japan imposes sanctions against Lukashenko

Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack

Armenia ombudswoman receives head of CoE office

Russian military base in Tajikistan tests readiness of air defence system

Turkey's largest mobile operator provides free calls to Ukraine

Information security expert: Armenia can benefit from internet restrictions on Russia

Peskov talks about Putin's attitude to sanctions against him

Armenia parliament majority faction leader receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe

Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Italy MFA recommends its nationals staying in Russia return home

Azerbaijan MFA claims Armenians are to blame for Armenian pogroms in Sumgait

Vatican ready to facilitate dialogue between Russia and Ukraine

Armenia army General Staff has acting chief

Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Gomel region

Turkish users share video of old Yerevan airport building as being bombed in Ukraine

Bloomberg says global commodity prices rise on fears of supply disruptions

UN announces over 100 dead and over 300 injured civilians in Ukraine since February 24

Armenia customs attaché: Events in Ukraine did not affect overload at Upper Lars checkpoint

US urges its citizens to consider leaving Russia immediately

Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control

PM explains why Georgia does not impose sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine requests urgent EU membership through new special procedure

Ruble continues to collapse on stock exchange

China refuses to support disconnection of Russia from SWIFT

Armenia legislature vice speaker from opposition: 'Reconciliation process’ with Turkey must be stopped

Europe gas prices exceed $1450 per 1000 cubic meters

Ukraine delegation arrives at venue for talks with Russia representatives

Artsakh President pays tribute to victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait

MOD: Russia fighter jets dominate Ukraine airspace

139 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan v. PM Pashinyan lawsuit court session adjourns

US envoy to Armenia expresses support to Ukraine

Russian ruble drops in Armenia

Armenia parliament deputy chair from opposition: Force that symbolizes defeat and war cannot ensure peace, security

Court examining Armenia ex-President Kocharyan lawsuit against PM Pashinyan

Pentagon: Putin's order to put his nuclear forces on high alert could make things more dangerous

Armenia FM heading for Geneva

Belarus says Russia-Ukraine talks’ platform is ready

Armenia MPs honor victims of Armenian pogroms in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait 34 years ago

Ukraine president’s office: Russia troops occupied Berdiansk city