324 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning 324 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 420,156 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 8,478 cases.
Six more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,612 now.
The number of people who have recovered so far is 40,2916, and the number of those currently being treated is 7,150.
And 4,076 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,898,664 such tests have been performed to date.