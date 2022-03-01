Turkey to continue overseeing implementation of Montreux Convention

Turkey continues to follow the implementation of the articles of the Montreux Convention, including the provision restricting the passage of warships through the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus.
"The observance of the Montreux Convention is beneficial, and we [i.e., Turkey] continue to work in that regard. We will continue to implement Articles 19, 20, and 21 of the Montreux Convention—as we have done so far," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday, NTV reported.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said Monday that Turkey had warned all countries that it will not allow warships to cross the Dardanelles and the Bosphorus. But he did not specify when Ankara had issued that warning.
Cavusoglu also stated that Turkey considers what is happening in Ukraine a "war," and therefore it plans to oversee the implementation of the Montreux Convention. As the Turkish FM had explained earlier, Turkey may close the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles for warships, but even then Russia will have the right to use them to return its navy ships to their base. Moreover, if Turkey makes this decision, it will apply to Ukraine as well.