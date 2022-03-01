News
Armenia acting President receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe
Armenia acting President receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Alen Simonyan, acting President and speaker of the National Assembly Armenia, on Tuesday received a delegation led by Stephane Dion, Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union (EU) and Europe, who has arrived in Armenia on a mission to outline the ways to assist in the democratic development of the country.

During the meeting, the Canadian special envoy provided Simonyan with some details about his meetings in the state agencies of Armenia during the past two days.

Referring to the purpose of his visit to Armenia, Dion said that he will study, within the framework of his respective mandate, the avenues for Canada's assistance in democracy in Armenia.

The guest added that the role and participation of about 66,000 Armenians living in Canada in the latter's foreign policy and socioeconomic issues is considerable.
Հայերեն
