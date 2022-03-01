Armenia parliament to not debate on draft statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’

The parliamentary majority of Armenia—the MPs of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction of the National Assembly (NA)—on Tuesday refused to put on the NA agenda the draft statement condemning the ratification of the "Shushi Declaration" by the legislatures of Azerbaijan and Turkey.
The draft statement was prepared and tabled by the opposition "Armenia" Faction.
The respective position of the Armenian authorities was presented by MP Gurgen Arsenyan of the "Civil Contract" Faction. He, in particular, stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia had already given an assessment to the "Shushi Declaration."
The proposal to put the aforesaid draft statement on the agenda of the current four-day sessions of the NA was approved by only 26 lawmakers. One MP voted against it, and 57 others abstained.