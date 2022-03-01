Russia Federal Agency for Air Transport views Armenia as option to move Russians out from abroad

The Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) has urged Russian citizens to refrain from non-official trips abroad in the near future. This and several other recommendations have been publicized by the press service of this agency.
In particular, it is recommended that Russian nationals use commercial flights of foreign airlines—for example, via Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Turkey—to travel to third countries, then use the flights of Russian or foreign airlines toward Russia.