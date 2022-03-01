News
Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with Canada colleague
On the margins of the session of the High-level Segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Monday met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly.

They discussed the prospects for further development of bilateral relations. The importance of promoting high-level contacts was emphasized, too, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors underlined the importance of the mission of Stephane Dion, Special Envoy of Canada to the European Union and Europe, who is in Armenia since last week.

They exchanged views also on the democratic reforms being carried out in Armenia.
