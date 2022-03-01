News
Tuesday
March 01
Judge considers Armenia former deputy PM, now MP Armen Gevorgyan's absence from courtroom ‘disrespectful’
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A recess was announced at the Yerevan court hearing Tuesday on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—to ensure Gevorgyan's arrival in the courtroom.

The court session continued after the recess.

Gevorgyan arrived, but presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan announced that she considered his absence from the courtroom "disrespectful."

Armen Gevorgyan responded that he needs to return to today’s National Assembly sitting, adding that attending this sitting was his constitutional duty.

The court, however, announced the possibility of apprehending him.

Defense attorney Lusine Sahakyan, in turn, reminded the judge that according to the Constitution, the court cannot apprehend an MP.

The judge stopped discussing this matter, and moved on to the agenda and the consideration of the previously submitted motions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
