Tuesday
March 01
Artsakh President discusses state assistance program for fulfillment of loan obligations
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Tuesday convened an extended working consultation on the implementation of the state financial assistance program aimed at the fulfillment of the loan obligations of individuals and legal entities experiencing difficulties in the aftermath of the hostilities unleashed against Artsakh on September 27, 2020.

The Minister of Finance, the heads of the Artsakh Investment Fund and Support Fund of Village and Agriculture made reports, presenting the program implementation process, and recorded the respective successes and difficulties, the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After the discussion, the President noted that it is necessary to continue working with the officials in charge of the banking system on the established agenda to ensure the proper fulfillment of the respective obligations undertaken by the state. 

Also, President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions on further relevant activities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
