News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Lavrov says it is unacceptable that US nuclear weapons are located on European member states territory
Lavrov says it is unacceptable that US nuclear weapons are located on European member states territory
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The tragedy of Ukraine is the result of the connivance of Western patrons to the criminal regime formed in Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, speaking at a conference on disarmament in the format of a video message, TASS reports.

"The tragedy of Ukraine is the result of the connivance of Western patrons to the criminal regime that was formed there after the bloody anti-constitutional coup in February 2014, carried out contrary to the guarantees of Germany, Poland and France under an agreement on the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said.

Achieving legally binding security guarantees from NATO countries is of fundamental importance for the Russian Federation, the Foreign Minister said.

“Western colleagues have not yet demonstrated their readiness to provide legally binding long-term security guarantees to Russia.

For us, achieving these goals is of fundamental importance. It is unacceptable for the Russian Federation that American nuclear weapons are located on the territory of a number of European countries, it is high time to return them to the United States.

EU countries are trying to get away from an honest dialogue face to face, choosing the path of sanctions. The Russian Federation hopes that the conference on the NPT will still take place. The Russian Federation is deeply concerned about the situation in the OPCW that has become a consequence of Western policy,” Lavrov noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Unites States boycott Russian vodka
In accordance with the order, state agencies and institutions are ordered to stop relations with Russian legal entities...
 Russian aviation authority extends ban on flights to 11 airports in Russian south until March 8
Flights are thus still limited to the following airports...
 Boris Johnson rejects calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine
The journalist, Daria Kaleniuk held back tears as she told the prime minister the West was “afraid” to act...
 Why Armenia supported Russia at Council of Europe?
Ruling force MP Eduard Aghajanyan explained…
 Bennett says Israel protects its interests by communicating with Russia and Ukraine
The State of Israel has taken a balanced and responsible position from the very beginning...
 NATO won't send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv
He noted that the Alliance will not send troops or combat aircraft to support Kyiv...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos