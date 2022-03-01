News
Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia cannot affect situation on Ukraine in any way
Ruling power lawmaker: Armenia cannot affect situation on Ukraine in any way
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has already expressed its position on the situation on Ukraine—and it was done at the level of the Prime Minister of the republic, Nikol Pashinyan. Eduard Aghajanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and  an MP from the ruling Civil Contract Party, stated this at Tuesday’s press conference—at the NA—of the members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly—and when asked how long Armenia will not express its position on the aforementioned situation.

According to the lawmaker, the events on Ukraine are being closely followed in Yerevan.

"Armenia is deeply concerned about the current situation. As a people that have felt on themselves all the horrors of war, we [i.e., Armenians], naturally, express our sympathy in connection with the situation. Armenia supports the settlement of conflicts through peace and negotiations. The current processes, naturally, cause concern, and our country, being a member of the international community, supports the very position I have voiced earlier," Aghajanyan said.

The MP added that Armenia is concerned about these processes’ impact on the South Caucasus. According to Aghajanyan, Armenia must be ready for the consequences in case of any outcome.

"The most desirable scenario for the Armenian side is the immediate cessation of the military operations [in Ukraine]. But these are issues on which Armenia cannot affect in any way," said the chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the NA.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
