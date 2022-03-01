News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
FM draws ICRC head's attention to urgency of returning 38 Armenian POWs, civilians detained in Azerbaijan
FM draws ICRC head's attention to urgency of returning 38 Armenian POWs, civilians detained in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Tuesday met with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Referring to the ICRC's activities as a non-political and humanitarian organization, Mirzoyan stressed the importance of this organization's activities towards resolving humanitarian issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan drew Peter Maurer's attention to the urgency of returning 38 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, as well as revealing the cases of forcible disappearances and the fate of missing persons.

Also, the Armenian FM stressed the need for ensuring the unimpeded access of international organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh and their active engagement on the ground.

The interlocutors agreed to continue the cooperation for the resolution of humanitarian issues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament to not debate on draft statement condemning ‘Shushi Declaration’
The ruling majority faction refused to put it on the agenda of the current four-day sessions of the National Assembly…
 Pashinyan, Macron discuss situation around Karabakh
The Armenian PM had a telephonic conversation with the French President…
 Armenia FM, Director General of UN at Geneva discuss humanitarian issues in Artsakh due to 44-day war
They met on the margins of the session of the high-level segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council…
 Karabakh security service negotiating with Russia peacekeepers to rule out tools of Azerbaijan psychological attack
It is working to increase the level of security in Khramort and other communities of the Askeran region…
 Armenia FM in Geneva, meets with UN High Commissioner for Refugees
They discussed humanitarian issues created in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020...
 Water sources of some villages of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province are under Azerbaijani control
Several villages in Geghamasar enlarged community…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos