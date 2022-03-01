FM draws ICRC head's attention to urgency of returning 38 Armenian POWs, civilians detained in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia on Tuesday met with Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Referring to the ICRC's activities as a non-political and humanitarian organization, Mirzoyan stressed the importance of this organization's activities towards resolving humanitarian issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan drew Peter Maurer's attention to the urgency of returning 38 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held in Azerbaijan, as well as revealing the cases of forcible disappearances and the fate of missing persons.
Also, the Armenian FM stressed the need for ensuring the unimpeded access of international organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh and their active engagement on the ground.
The interlocutors agreed to continue the cooperation for the resolution of humanitarian issues.