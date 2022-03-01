News
Italy PM: Italy can cope without gas supplies from Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Italy will be able to survive a complete cut-off of gas supplies from Russia in the short term, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, adding that such a scenario would make next winters more difficult, Reuters reported.

The Italian government was also ready to provide additional support to families and businesses as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing disruption to trade ties drove up energy prices further, Draghi told parliament.

Italy is keen to reduce its dependence on Russia, which supplies more than 40 percent of its imported gas.

“Our forecast is that we will be able to absorb any peaks in demand from what we have in storage or other import sources,” Draghi said, referring to the current situation, with the crunch eased by milder spring temperatures.

He said Italy was also working to increase supplies from other countries, such as Algeria and Azerbaijan, and to expand the use of liquefied natural gas terminals.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he would visit Algeria on Monday with a view to increase gas supplies from the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
